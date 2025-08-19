NATO military leaders to meet on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine

World News
19-08-2025 | 11:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
NATO military leaders to meet on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
NATO military leaders to meet on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine

NATO military leaders are expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine and the way forward, U.S. and NATO officials said on Tuesday, as Washington and European capitals work out details of what security guarantees might look like for Kyiv.

Ukraine and its European allies have been buoyed by U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of security guarantees to help end the war during a summit on Monday, but face many unanswered questions.

U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, who also oversees all NATO operations in Europe, will brief the chiefs of defense on the results of the Alaska meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chairman of NATO's military committee, said there would be a video conference on Wednesday.

"As diplomatic efforts to secure peace in Ukraine progress, looking forward to (Grynkewich's) update on the current security environment," Dragone said on X.


Reuters
 

World News

NATO

Military

Leaders

Ukraine

Russia

War

LBCI Next
Putin and Zelensky set for peace summit after Trump talks
Rebels kill at least 52 civilians in east DR Congo: UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-08-18

EU leaders to discuss Ukraine on Tuesday: Official

LBCI
World News
2025-08-16

No Russian veto on Ukraine joining the EU or NATO: European leaders

LBCI
World News
2025-08-05

Sweden, Norway, Denmark give $486 mln to NATO project to send US weapons to Ukraine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-09

Witkoff to meet Qatar’s PM in Spain to discuss Gaza war end plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:20

Kallas says next Russia sanctions package to be ready by next month

LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Netanyahu slams Macron for fuelling 'antisemitic fire': Letter

LBCI
World News
10:48

European Council President: Ukraine must move forward in EU accession process

LBCI
World News
08:51

Trump: Putin may not want to reach a deal to end the war with Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Lebanon's Education Minister sets four-day school week in new academic plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Lebanese intelligence nabs two extremist suspects in Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Samy Gemayel: Lebanon must restore Gulf ties, urges pressure on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Lebanon, Jordan agree to advance joint committee work on trade, transport, and energy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More