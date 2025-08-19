NATO military leaders to meet on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine

NATO military leaders are expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine and the way forward, U.S. and NATO officials said on Tuesday, as Washington and European capitals work out details of what security guarantees might look like for Kyiv.



Ukraine and its European allies have been buoyed by U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of security guarantees to help end the war during a summit on Monday, but face many unanswered questions.



U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, who also oversees all NATO operations in Europe, will brief the chiefs of defense on the results of the Alaska meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.



Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chairman of NATO's military committee, said there would be a video conference on Wednesday.



"As diplomatic efforts to secure peace in Ukraine progress, looking forward to (Grynkewich's) update on the current security environment," Dragone said on X.





Reuters