Erdogan tells Putin Turkey supports Ukraine peace effort
World News
20-08-2025 | 07:56
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey supports Ukraine peace effort
Turkey supports efforts to establish a permanent peace in Ukraine with the participation of all parties, President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Wednesday, the Turkish presidency said.
Erdogan also told Putin he was closely following developments related to the process, and that Turkey had strived for a just peace since the beginning of the war, it said.
Reuters
World News
Turkey
Peace
Ukraine
Tayyip Erdogan
Russia
Vladimir Putin
