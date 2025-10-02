French President Emmanuel Macron called on Europe Thursday to take coordinated action against Russia's so-called shadow fleet, and follow his country's lead in detaining vessels used to bust western sanctions and fuel Moscow's war in Ukraine.



"It is extremely important to increase the pressure on this shadow fleet, because it will clearly reduce the capacity to finance this war effort," Macron told a leaders' gathering in Denmark, after France held a blacklisted tanker linked to Russia.



Macron said holding the ageing tankers was "very important, because you kill the business model by detaining, even for days or weeks, these vessels and forcing them to organize themselves differently."



AFP



