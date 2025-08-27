Kremlin says any Putin-Zelensky meeting must be 'well-prepared'

Any meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents must be "well-prepared," the Kremlin said Wednesday, further pushing back on the idea that a peace summit between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky was likely to take place soon.



"Any high-level or top-level contact must be well-prepared in order to be effective," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, in a briefing call.



Peskov also said the heads of Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams were "in touch," but that no date had been set for future talks.





AFP