Macron condemns Russia's 'barbarism' after deadly Kyiv strikes

28-08-2025 | 05:58
Macron condemns Russia's 'barbarism' after deadly Kyiv strikes
Macron condemns Russia's 'barbarism' after deadly Kyiv strikes

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday accused Russia of showing "terror and barbarism" with missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that killed at least 14 people, including three children.

In a message on X, Macron said: "629 missiles and drones in a single night over Ukraine: this is Russia's idea of peace." He accused Moscow of "deliberately" targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

AFP

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Russia

Ukraine

Kyiv

