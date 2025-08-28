News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron condemns Russia's 'barbarism' after deadly Kyiv strikes
World News
28-08-2025 | 05:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron condemns Russia's 'barbarism' after deadly Kyiv strikes
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday accused Russia of showing "terror and barbarism" with missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that killed at least 14 people, including three children.
In a message on X, Macron said: "629 missiles and drones in a single night over Ukraine: this is Russia's idea of peace." He accused Moscow of "deliberately" targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.
AFP
World News
France
Emmanuel Macron
Russia
Ukraine
Kyiv
Next
Modest food aid increase not enough to stop Gaza starvation, WFP chief tells Reuters
Russia says latest Ukraine strikes hit 'military' targets
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-31
Zelensky calls Russia's latest deadly strikes 'showcase killings'
World News
2025-07-31
Zelensky calls Russia's latest deadly strikes 'showcase killings'
0
World News
2025-06-10
Macron condemns 'senseless' violence after fatal school stabbing
World News
2025-06-10
Macron condemns 'senseless' violence after fatal school stabbing
0
World News
2025-07-15
China condemns 'coercion' after Trump floats tariffs on Russia allies
World News
2025-07-15
China condemns 'coercion' after Trump floats tariffs on Russia allies
0
World News
2025-07-28
Zelensky hails Trump's 'determination' after new deadline for Russia
World News
2025-07-28
Zelensky hails Trump's 'determination' after new deadline for Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10
UN experts decry 'enforced disappearances' at Gaza aid sites
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10
UN experts decry 'enforced disappearances' at Gaza aid sites
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Modest food aid increase not enough to stop Gaza starvation, WFP chief tells Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Modest food aid increase not enough to stop Gaza starvation, WFP chief tells Reuters
0
World News
05:32
Russia says latest Ukraine strikes hit 'military' targets
World News
05:32
Russia says latest Ukraine strikes hit 'military' targets
0
World News
14:04
Ukraine delegation to meet US officials in New York on Friday: Zelensky
World News
14:04
Ukraine delegation to meet US officials in New York on Friday: Zelensky
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-25
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-08-25
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran says joining US talks 'meaningless' amid ongoing Israel attacks
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran says joining US talks 'meaningless' amid ongoing Israel attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-27
Speaker Berri: Lebanon faces new complications after US delegation visit
Lebanon News
2025-08-27
Speaker Berri: Lebanon faces new complications after US delegation visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
From Lebanon to Syria: Israel doubts US diplomatic push
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
From Lebanon to Syria: Israel doubts US diplomatic push
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms
4
Lebanon News
09:40
Egypt’s president hails Lebanon’s steps to restore state authority
Lebanon News
09:40
Egypt’s president hails Lebanon’s steps to restore state authority
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Camps disarmament: Lebanon eyes expanded Palestinian weapons transfers after initial delivery
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Camps disarmament: Lebanon eyes expanded Palestinian weapons transfers after initial delivery
6
Lebanon News
04:40
Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones
Lebanon News
04:40
Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones
7
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
8
Lebanon News
03:10
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
Lebanon News
03:10
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More