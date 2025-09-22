Russia says it still backs a two-state solution

22-09-2025 | 06:07
Russia says it still backs a two-state solution
2min
Russia says it still backs a two-state solution

Russia still believes that a two-state solution is the only way to settle the conflict in the Middle East, the Kremlin said on Monday, after it was asked about a decision by some Western countries to recognize a Palestinian state.

Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal all recognized a Palestinian state on Sunday in a move borne out of frustration over the Gaza war and intended to promote a two-state solution, prompting a furious response from Israel.

"We remain committed to the fundamental resolutions of the U.N. Security Council and remain committed to the international position on the possibility of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli problem on the basis of a two-state approach," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This remains our approach, and we believe that it is the only possible way to find a solution to this extremely complex, long-standing conflict, which is now perhaps at its most acute and tragic stage in its entire history."

Reuters
 
 

