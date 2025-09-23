News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loghz Al Akwiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry
Lebanon News
23-09-2025 | 04:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry
Following persistent contacts and coordination by Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry with the Chinese Embassy in Beirut, the Chinese Consulate will resume issuing visas to Lebanese citizens wishing to travel to China starting September 25.
The service had been suspended for over a year due to security and military developments, forcing Lebanese travelers to go to Jordan to obtain visas.
Chinese Ambassador Chen Chuandong contacted Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji during his visit to New York, informing him that visa services would return to their pre-suspension status.
Lebanon News
World News
China
Lebanon
Visa
Embassy
Next
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day
Lebanese MPs call on Parliament to include expatriate voting bill on next session’s agenda, stressing urgency and constitutional rights
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-19
Palestinian leader to address UN by video after visa denial
World News
2025-09-19
Palestinian leader to address UN by video after visa denial
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-16
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry appoints media adviser for expat voting preparations
Lebanon News
2025-09-16
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry appoints media adviser for expat voting preparations
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Lebanon Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for extending UNIFIL mandate
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Lebanon Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for extending UNIFIL mandate
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-12
Syrian Foreign Ministry says to LBCI the country is open to cooperating with Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-08-12
Syrian Foreign Ministry says to LBCI the country is open to cooperating with Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening
0
Lebanon News
10:32
EU condemns Israeli strike in South Lebanon, urges respect for ceasefire
Lebanon News
10:32
EU condemns Israeli strike in South Lebanon, urges respect for ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
10:08
Lebanese Defense Minister, Austrian Ambassador discuss military cooperation
Lebanon News
10:08
Lebanese Defense Minister, Austrian Ambassador discuss military cooperation
0
Lebanon News
08:06
Berri rejects remarks by US envoy criticizing Lebanese government, army, and resistance groups
Lebanon News
08:06
Berri rejects remarks by US envoy criticizing Lebanese government, army, and resistance groups
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-22
US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah is rebuilding its strength, Lebanese government must disarm it
Lebanon News
2025-09-22
US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah is rebuilding its strength, Lebanese government must disarm it
0
Middle East News
2025-09-11
Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war
Middle East News
2025-09-11
Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war
0
World News
01:55
'Capable actor' behind drones at Copenhagen airport: Police
World News
01:55
'Capable actor' behind drones at Copenhagen airport: Police
0
World News
2025-05-07
UN welcomes ceasefire between Houthis, US: Spokeswoman
World News
2025-05-07
UN welcomes ceasefire between Houthis, US: Spokeswoman
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:19
US offers $10 million reward for information on Hezbollah financial networks
Lebanon News
13:19
US offers $10 million reward for information on Hezbollah financial networks
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike
3
Lebanon Economy
13:10
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft 2026 state budget
Lebanon Economy
13:10
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft 2026 state budget
4
Middle East News
04:32
Saudi Arabia announces death of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh
Middle East News
04:32
Saudi Arabia announces death of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh
5
Lebanon News
04:51
China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry
Lebanon News
04:51
China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry
6
Lebanon News
08:06
Berri rejects remarks by US envoy criticizing Lebanese government, army, and resistance groups
Lebanon News
08:06
Berri rejects remarks by US envoy criticizing Lebanese government, army, and resistance groups
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Critical economic reforms: Lebanon to host IMF mission ahead of Washington meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Critical economic reforms: Lebanon to host IMF mission ahead of Washington meetings
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Netanyahu ramps up threats as Israel braces for Palestinian state recognition
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Netanyahu ramps up threats as Israel braces for Palestinian state recognition
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More