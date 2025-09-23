China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry

Lebanon News
23-09-2025 | 04:51
High views
LBCI
China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry
China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry

Following persistent contacts and coordination by Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry with the Chinese Embassy in Beirut, the Chinese Consulate will resume issuing visas to Lebanese citizens wishing to travel to China starting September 25. 

The service had been suspended for over a year due to security and military developments, forcing Lebanese travelers to go to Jordan to obtain visas. 

Chinese Ambassador Chen Chuandong contacted Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji during his visit to New York, informing him that visa services would return to their pre-suspension status.

Lebanon News

World News

China

Lebanon

Visa

Embassy

