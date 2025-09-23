Historic shift amid political divides: UN support for Palestinian State could shape Middle East future

News Bulletin Reports
23-09-2025 | 12:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Historic shift amid political divides: UN support for Palestinian State could shape Middle East future
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Historic shift amid political divides: UN support for Palestinian State could shape Middle East future

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

The international push for a two-state solution has deep historical roots, dating back to U.N. Resolution 181 before the 1948 Nakba, which called for the partition of Palestine into Jewish and Palestinian states following clashes between Palestinians and Jewish militias. 

Subsequent efforts, including the comprehensive Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in 2002, sought to resolve the conflict but achieved limited results.

This time, from the world's highest diplomatic platform, a French-Saudi-backed resolution recognized the State of Palestine, gaining approval from 155 countries. 

While symbolically powerful on the international stage, the decision faces strong opposition from the United States and Israel, followed by Germany, Italy, and Japan, limiting its immediate impact on the ground.

Proponents view the resolution as a legal and political foundation that could curb Israel's expansionist ambitions in the West Bank following the Gaza conflict in the coming years. 

The declaration emphasizes that Hamas must relinquish control over Gaza and surrender its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international support, to establish a sovereign Palestinian state. 

However, Hamas interpreted the recognition as a political and moral victory for the resilience of its people without committing to disarmament.

Israel boycotted the session, while President Donald Trump opposed the European-driven resolution. 

According to Axios, he convened a meeting at the White House with select Arab states—Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the UAE, along with Turkey—excluding Lebanon and Syria. 

The discussion focused on halting the Gaza war and exploring the deployment of international forces to stabilize the region in place of the Israeli military.

Despite Israeli claims and U.S. objections framing recognition as rewarding terrorism, the overwhelming international support signals a historic shift in global political attitudes toward the Palestinian cause.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Historic

Shift

Political

Divides

UN

Support

Palestinian

State

Middle East

Future

LBCI Next
Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York
Netanyahu ramps up threats as Israel braces for Palestinian state recognition
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-12

UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-19

Gas race: New maritime talks could shift Lebanon's offshore energy future

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-11

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
World News
2025-07-31

Canada's support for Palestinian state makes trade deal 'very hard' says Trump

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22

Netanyahu ramps up threats as Israel braces for Palestinian state recognition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22

Critical economic reforms: Lebanon to host IMF mission ahead of Washington meetings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-01

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member in Nabatieh — spokesperson

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-23

Israel attacks Iran's Fordow nuclear site: Iranian media

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Historic shift amid political divides: UN support for Palestinian State could shape Middle East future

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:32

Saudi Arabia announces death of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Berri rejects remarks by US envoy criticizing Lebanese government, army, and resistance groups

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement

LBCI
World News
10:47

Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More