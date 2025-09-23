News
Historic shift amid political divides: UN support for Palestinian State could shape Middle East future
News Bulletin Reports
23-09-2025 | 12:59
Historic shift amid political divides: UN support for Palestinian State could shape Middle East future
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The international push for a two-state solution has deep historical roots, dating back to U.N. Resolution 181 before the 1948 Nakba, which called for the partition of Palestine into Jewish and Palestinian states following clashes between Palestinians and Jewish militias.
Subsequent efforts, including the comprehensive Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in 2002, sought to resolve the conflict but achieved limited results.
This time, from the world's highest diplomatic platform, a French-Saudi-backed resolution recognized the State of Palestine, gaining approval from 155 countries.
While symbolically powerful on the international stage, the decision faces strong opposition from the United States and Israel, followed by Germany, Italy, and Japan, limiting its immediate impact on the ground.
Proponents view the resolution as a legal and political foundation that could curb Israel's expansionist ambitions in the West Bank following the Gaza conflict in the coming years.
The declaration emphasizes that Hamas must relinquish control over Gaza and surrender its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international support, to establish a sovereign Palestinian state.
However, Hamas interpreted the recognition as a political and moral victory for the resilience of its people without committing to disarmament.
Israel boycotted the session, while President Donald Trump opposed the European-driven resolution.
According to Axios, he convened a meeting at the White House with select Arab states—Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the UAE, along with Turkey—excluding Lebanon and Syria.
The discussion focused on halting the Gaza war and exploring the deployment of international forces to stabilize the region in place of the Israeli military.
Despite Israeli claims and U.S. objections framing recognition as rewarding terrorism, the overwhelming international support signals a historic shift in global political attitudes toward the Palestinian cause.
