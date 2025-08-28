News
US tells UN it will snub regular rights review
World News
28-08-2025 | 08:48
US tells UN it will snub regular rights review
The United States told the United Nations in a letter on Thursday that it will not take part in an upcoming regular review of its record on human rights.
"I write to inform you that the United States of America will not participate in the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) ... scheduled to take place in Geneva on November 7," the U.S. mission in Geneva said in a letter addressed to U.N. rights chief Volker Turk, seen by AFP.
The UPR is an examination that all 193 U.N. member states must undergo every four to five years to assess their human rights record.
AFP
World News
United States
United Nations
Universal Periodic Review
Human Rights
