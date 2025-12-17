Venezuelan military 'not intimidated' by Trump threats: Minister

The Venezuelan military said Wednesday it was "not intimidated" by threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil vessels heading to and leaving the South American country.



"We say to the U.S. government and its president that we are not intimidated by their crude and arrogant threats," Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said at an event, surrounded by senior commanders who have repeatedly vowed loyalty to President Nicolas Maduro.



"The dignity of this homeland is neither negotiable nor cowed by absolutely anyone," the minister added.



AFP





