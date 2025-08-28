Merz says 'obvious' Putin-Zelensky meet won't happen

World News
28-08-2025 | 14:30

Merz says &#39;obvious&#39; Putin-Zelensky meet won&#39;t happen
Merz says 'obvious' Putin-Zelensky meet won't happen

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday it was now "obvious" that a hoped-for meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky would not happen.

Speaking beside French President Emmanuel Macron, Merz said their cabinets would talk about the Ukraine war "in light of the fact that there will obviously not be a meeting between President Zelensky and President Putin, unlike what was agreed between President Trump and President Putin last week when we were together in Washington."

AFP

World News

Merz

Putin

Zelensky

Meeting

