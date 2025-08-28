News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Merz says 'obvious' Putin-Zelensky meet won't happen
World News
28-08-2025 | 14:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Merz says 'obvious' Putin-Zelensky meet won't happen
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday it was now "obvious" that a hoped-for meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky would not happen.
Speaking beside French President Emmanuel Macron, Merz said their cabinets would talk about the Ukraine war "in light of the fact that there will obviously not be a meeting between President Zelensky and President Putin, unlike what was agreed between President Trump and President Putin last week when we were together in Washington."
AFP
World News
Merz
Putin
Zelensky
Meeting
Next
Russia says latest Ukraine strikes hit 'military' targets
Ukraine delegation to meet US officials in New York on Friday: Zelensky
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-21
Zelensky says he wants 'strong' US reaction if Putin not ready to meet
World News
2025-08-21
Zelensky says he wants 'strong' US reaction if Putin not ready to meet
0
World News
2025-08-18
Trump says to meet Putin, Zelensky if 'everything works out'
World News
2025-08-18
Trump says to meet Putin, Zelensky if 'everything works out'
0
World News
2025-06-25
Trump says Zelensky meeting at NATO 'couldn't have been nicer'
World News
2025-06-25
Trump says Zelensky meeting at NATO 'couldn't have been nicer'
0
World News
2025-08-27
Kremlin says any Putin-Zelensky meeting must be 'well-prepared'
World News
2025-08-27
Kremlin says any Putin-Zelensky meeting must be 'well-prepared'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:42
White House says Trump not happy with Russia strike on Ukraine, to make statement later
World News
14:42
White House says Trump not happy with Russia strike on Ukraine, to make statement later
0
World News
14:39
Polish F-16 fighter jet crashes killing pilot ahead of air show
World News
14:39
Polish F-16 fighter jet crashes killing pilot ahead of air show
0
Middle East News
10:49
UN Security Council to meet on Iran Friday: Diplomatic sources
Middle East News
10:49
UN Security Council to meet on Iran Friday: Diplomatic sources
0
World News
08:48
US tells UN it will snub regular rights review
World News
08:48
US tells UN it will snub regular rights review
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
0
Lebanon News
08:16
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:16
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Israeli army claims Hezbollah is rebuilding secret weapons site in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Israeli army claims Hezbollah is rebuilding secret weapons site in Beirut's southern suburbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:07
UN Security Council renews UNIFIL’s mandate for one last year; Here is the full renewal
Lebanon News
12:07
UN Security Council renews UNIFIL’s mandate for one last year; Here is the full renewal
2
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
3
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
4
Lebanon News
04:40
Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones
Lebanon News
04:40
Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones
5
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
7
Lebanon News
03:10
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
Lebanon News
03:10
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More