UK police say almost 900 arrests made at Palestine Action demo

07-09-2025 | 09:16
UK police say almost 900 arrests made at Palestine Action demo
UK police say almost 900 arrests made at Palestine Action demo

A total of 890 people were arrested in London during a protest this weekend in support of the banned group Palestine Action, the capital's Metropolitan Police said Sunday.

The force said that 857 people had been arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 for supporting a proscribed group during Saturday's demonstration, with an additional 33 arrested for other offences, including assaults on police officers.

