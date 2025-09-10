UN nuclear watchdog says new deal with Iran covers 'all facilities'

World News
10-09-2025 | 06:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN nuclear watchdog says new deal with Iran covers &#39;all facilities&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN nuclear watchdog says new deal with Iran covers 'all facilities'

Iran's new cooperation framework with the U.N. nuclear watchdog includes "all facilities and installations in Iran," agency head Rafael Grossi said Wednesday.

The deal also "contemplates the required reporting on all the attacked facilities, including the nuclear material present at those," Grossi told the agency's Board of Governors.

The IAEA has not been granted access to key sites hit in Israeli and U.S. strikes in June.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

UN

Nuclear

Rafael Grossi

IAEA

LBCI Next
US says stands by NATO allies after Poland airspace violation
Protesters stage demonstrations across France in bid to 'Block Everything'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-12

Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog 'will take on a new form'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-28

Iran says Europe's sanctions snapback to 'undermine' cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-23

Iran's parliament looking to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog: IRNA

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

'No increase' in radiation levels after US attack on Iran: UN nuclear watchdog

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:19

Moscow says Poland spreading drone 'myths' to escalate Ukraine conflict

LBCI
World News
09:49

More than 13,500 prisoners escaped jails during Nepal protests

LBCI
World News
09:36

Attacker arrested after stabbing two people in French school, police says

LBCI
World News
09:12

Princeton researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov released from militia captivity in Iraq

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:20

UK PM condemns Israeli Qatar strikes that 'risk further escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Houthi media says Israel struck rebel-held Yemen capital

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon moves forward with long-delayed highway expansion, set to ease traffic after years — the details

LBCI
Middle East News
12:19

Hamas official to Al Jazeera: Khalil al-Hayya's son and office director killed in Israeli strike on Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

MPs warn of ‘ticking time bomb’ as 150,000 tons of asbestos waste sit in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Operation "Summit of Fire": Israel sends message with Hamas attack on Qatar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Doha to Gaza: Israeli army accelerates occupation plan, expands strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Israeli army says intercepted missile from Yemen, sirens in Jerusalem

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More