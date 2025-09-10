News
UN nuclear watchdog says new deal with Iran covers 'all facilities'
World News
10-09-2025 | 06:22
UN nuclear watchdog says new deal with Iran covers 'all facilities'
Iran's new cooperation framework with the U.N. nuclear watchdog includes "all facilities and installations in Iran," agency head Rafael Grossi said Wednesday.
The deal also "contemplates the required reporting on all the attacked facilities, including the nuclear material present at those," Grossi told the agency's Board of Governors.
The IAEA has not been granted access to key sites hit in Israeli and U.S. strikes in June.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Iran
UN
Nuclear
Rafael Grossi
IAEA
