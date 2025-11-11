Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says

Middle East News
11-11-2025 | 08:16
High views
Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says
0min
Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says

Iran wants to reach a "peaceful" nuclear agreement with the United States to resolve a decades-long dispute, but will not compromise its national security, the deputy foreign minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said on Tuesday.

The United States, its European allies and Israel accuse Tehran of using its nuclear program as a veil for efforts to try to develop the capability to produce weapons. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

In October, President Donald Trump said the United States was prepared to make a deal with Iran when Tehran was ready to do so, adding, "The hand of friendship and cooperation (with Iran) is open."


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Nuclear

Deal

US

Download now the LBCI mobile app
