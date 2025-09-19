Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tarapaca, Chile; EMSC

World News
19-09-2025 | 02:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tarapaca, Chile; EMSC
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tarapaca, Chile; EMSC

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Chile's Tarapaca region on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 89 km (55.92 miles), EMSC said.


Reuters
 

World News

Magnitude

Earthquake

Tarapaca

Chile

EMSC

UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:27

Iran says made 'fair' proposal to avert sanctions snapback

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Lebanese President, Army Chief review security and Israeli attacks on south

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:27

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

LBCI
World News
02:21

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tarapaca, Chile; EMSC

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:21

UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP

LBCI
World News
11:18

Trade union says over a million protest in France against austerity

LBCI
World News
11:02

Trump says has 'disagreement' with UK PM on Palestinian state

LBCI
World News
09:16

Trump, Starmer sign 'groundbreaking' tech partnership

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-20

Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability

LBCI
World News
2025-09-16

Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio

LBCI
Middle East News
12:25

Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:27

Syrian injured in Israeli airstrike on Meiss El Jabal, health center reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Urgent: Israeli army tells residents in Tayr Zibna (Chehabiyeh) and Borj Qalaouiye to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Israeli army claims airstrikes hit Hezbollah Radwan Force depots

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Speaker Nabih Berri condemns Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More