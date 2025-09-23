Erdogan to negotiate F-35 fighter jet deal with Trump this week

23-09-2025 | 00:07
Erdogan to negotiate F-35 fighter jet deal with Trump this week
Erdogan to negotiate F-35 fighter jet deal with Trump this week

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey will negotiate the purchase of F-35 fighter jets during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump this week.

In an interview with Fox News, Erdogan was asked whether he expected to obtain the fighter jets after his visit to Washington, where he will meet Trump on Thursday.

“We will now negotiate this matter once again,” Erdogan said. “We expect the United States to do what is necessary—whether it’s about the F-35s or the issue of F-16s, their production, maintenance, and so on.”


Reuters

