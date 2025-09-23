News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Erdogan to negotiate F-35 fighter jet deal with Trump this week
World News
23-09-2025 | 00:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Erdogan to negotiate F-35 fighter jet deal with Trump this week
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey will negotiate the purchase of F-35 fighter jets during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump this week.
In an interview with Fox News, Erdogan was asked whether he expected to obtain the fighter jets after his visit to Washington, where he will meet Trump on Thursday.
“We will now negotiate this matter once again,” Erdogan said. “We expect the United States to do what is necessary—whether it’s about the F-35s or the issue of F-16s, their production, maintenance, and so on.”
Reuters
World News
Turkey
Erdogan
US
Donald Trump
F35
Fighter Jet
Next
Axios: Trump to present Arab leaders with US proposal to end Gaza war
Macron repeats no embassy in Palestinian state until ceasefire, hostages released
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-11
Germany plans to buy additional 15 F-35 fighter jets, Politico reports
World News
2025-07-11
Germany plans to buy additional 15 F-35 fighter jets, Politico reports
0
Middle East News
2025-06-26
Turkey hopes for progress on F-35 jets after Trump meeting: Erdogan
Middle East News
2025-06-26
Turkey hopes for progress on F-35 jets after Trump meeting: Erdogan
0
World News
2025-08-28
Polish F-16 fighter jet crashes killing pilot ahead of air show
World News
2025-08-28
Polish F-16 fighter jet crashes killing pilot ahead of air show
0
World News
2025-07-20
European powers plan fresh nuclear talks with Iran this week: AFP
World News
2025-07-20
European powers plan fresh nuclear talks with Iran this week: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:25
Denmark PM says airport drone incident 'serious attack' on key infrastructure
World News
05:25
Denmark PM says airport drone incident 'serious attack' on key infrastructure
0
Lebanon News
04:51
China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry
Lebanon News
04:51
China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry
0
World News
04:36
Denmark says faces 'high threat of sabotage' after drones shut airport
World News
04:36
Denmark says faces 'high threat of sabotage' after drones shut airport
0
World News
01:55
'Capable actor' behind drones at Copenhagen airport: Police
World News
01:55
'Capable actor' behind drones at Copenhagen airport: Police
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-13
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-13
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
0
Lebanon News
04:51
China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry
Lebanon News
04:51
China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Amal, Hezbollah ministers walk out of cabinet session
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Amal, Hezbollah ministers walk out of cabinet session
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:18
US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah is rebuilding its strength, Lebanese government must disarm it
Lebanon News
07:18
US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah is rebuilding its strength, Lebanese government must disarm it
2
Lebanon News
13:19
US offers $10 million reward for information on Hezbollah financial networks
Lebanon News
13:19
US offers $10 million reward for information on Hezbollah financial networks
3
Lebanon News
10:50
PM Salam orders strict enforcement on use of public and national sites
Lebanon News
10:50
PM Salam orders strict enforcement on use of public and national sites
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike
5
Lebanon News
06:44
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz announces six-point agreement on financial demands of retired military personnel
Lebanon News
06:44
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz announces six-point agreement on financial demands of retired military personnel
6
Lebanon Economy
13:10
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft 2026 state budget
Lebanon Economy
13:10
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft 2026 state budget
7
Middle East News
08:53
Netanyahu toasts Jewish New Year with pledge to defeat Iran axis
Middle East News
08:53
Netanyahu toasts Jewish New Year with pledge to defeat Iran axis
8
Middle East News
04:32
Saudi Arabia announces death of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh
Middle East News
04:32
Saudi Arabia announces death of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More