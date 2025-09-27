Russian FM warns of 'decisive response' to any 'aggression'

Russia's top diplomat on Saturday warned of a "decisive response" to any "aggression" after U.S. President Donald Trump backed calls to shoot down Russian planes that violate NATO airspace.



"Russia is being accused of almost planning to attack the North Atlantic alliance and the European Union countries," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the U.N. General Assembly.



"Russia has never had and does not have any such intentions. However, any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response," he said.







AFP