Russian FM says West 'sabotaging' Iran diplomacy with UN sanctions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday accused Western powers of sabotaging diplomacy on Iran through the re-imposition of U.N. sanctions expected within hours.



The rejection of a Russian bid to extend the deadline "finally exposed the West's policy of sabotaging the pursuit of constructive solutions in the U.N. Security Council, as well as its desire to extract unilateral concessions from Tehran through blackmail and pressure," Lavrov told the U.N. General Assembly.





AFP