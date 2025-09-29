North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing on Sunday during her second visit to the Chinese capital in just one month, both countries' official news agencies reported.



Wang told Choe that "China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in international and regional affairs," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, using the diplomatically isolated state's full name.



Choe delivered a message from Kim Jong Un that the bilateral relationship between two countries is unchanging and should develop to meet the demands of the times, North Korea's official news agency KCNA reported.



Choe said China's Xi and North Korea's Kim, at their latest summit on the sidelines of the parade, set up a basic direction and principle for the bilateral relationship that meets the needs of changing international affairs, according to KCNA.







Reuters