Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal discuss regional developments with UN official, military cooperation with Indonesia

Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region with Khaled Khiari, U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific in the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.



He also received Indonesian Navy Commander Muhammad Ali, in the presence of Indonesian Ambassador Dicky Komar and an accompanying delegation.



Talks focused on ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries’ armed forces and the positive role played by the Indonesian contingent serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).