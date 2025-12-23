News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iraq says gas supplies from Iran have been halted
Middle East News
23-12-2025 | 09:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iraq says gas supplies from Iran have been halted
Iraq’s supply of gas from Iran has been halted, the electricity ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the stoppage was due to the shutdown of some generating units and load shedding at others.
The ministry reported that 4,000 to 4,500 megawatts of power has been lost from the electrical system as a result of the halt to Iranian gas supplies.
"The Iranian side sent a telegram informing the Ministry of Electricity of the complete cessation of gas supplies due to unforeseen circumstances," the statement added.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iraq
Gas
Supplies
Iran
Next
Syrian government and SDF agree to de-escalate after Aleppo violence
Release UN staff immediately, rights chief tells Yemen's Houthis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-29
Kremlin says there have been no signals from Kyiv about resuming Russia-Ukraine talks
World News
2025-09-29
Kremlin says there have been no signals from Kyiv about resuming Russia-Ukraine talks
0
World News
2025-11-17
Kurdish PKK militants say have withdrawn from key area of north Iraq: Statement
World News
2025-11-17
Kurdish PKK militants say have withdrawn from key area of north Iraq: Statement
0
Middle East News
2025-11-20
Iran envoy says new UN resolution will have 'negative impact'
Middle East News
2025-11-20
Iran envoy says new UN resolution will have 'negative impact'
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Rocket attack shuts down Iraq's Khor Mor gas field, bringing power cuts
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Rocket attack shuts down Iraq's Khor Mor gas field, bringing power cuts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Gas routes and regional rivalries shape Lebanon's energy future—The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Gas routes and regional rivalries shape Lebanon's energy future—The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu talks: Israel hardens stance on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu talks: Israel hardens stance on Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:29
Palestinian Authority says Israel tightening control over West Bank with new settlements
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:29
Palestinian Authority says Israel tightening control over West Bank with new settlements
0
Middle East News
09:12
Syrian government and SDF agree to de-escalate after Aleppo violence
Middle East News
09:12
Syrian government and SDF agree to de-escalate after Aleppo violence
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-12-22
Turkey expects second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal to start in early 2026
Middle East News
2025-12-22
Turkey expects second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal to start in early 2026
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-16
Sources to LBCI: Companies at Tripoli Port failed to pay state dues since 2010, employees summoned for questioning
Lebanon News
2025-12-16
Sources to LBCI: Companies at Tripoli Port failed to pay state dues since 2010, employees summoned for questioning
0
World News
00:05
Latest US strike on alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific kills one: US military
World News
00:05
Latest US strike on alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific kills one: US military
0
Lebanon News
11:16
Source to Asharq Al-Awsat: Investigators suspect Israeli abduction in disappearance of retired security officer Ahmad Shukr
Lebanon News
11:16
Source to Asharq Al-Awsat: Investigators suspect Israeli abduction in disappearance of retired security officer Ahmad Shukr
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
00:20
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv after latest peace talks end, Ukraine's military says
World News
00:20
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv after latest peace talks end, Ukraine's military says
2
Lebanon News
02:58
Israeli strikes kill three Hezbollah members, including one allegedly linked to Lebanese army intelligence: Adraee
Lebanon News
02:58
Israeli strikes kill three Hezbollah members, including one allegedly linked to Lebanese army intelligence: Adraee
3
Lebanon News
05:53
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
Lebanon News
05:53
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
4
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanon advances AI plan, signs Microsoft deal to support startups and training
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanon advances AI plan, signs Microsoft deal to support startups and training
5
Lebanon News
10:32
Lebanese Army Chief: First phase of army plan to be completed
Lebanon News
10:32
Lebanese Army Chief: First phase of army plan to be completed
6
Lebanon News
01:50
Lebanon sees weak low-pressure system, colder weather expected later this week
Lebanon News
01:50
Lebanon sees weak low-pressure system, colder weather expected later this week
7
Lebanon Economy
04:57
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources
Lebanon Economy
04:57
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources
8
Lebanon Economy
02:25
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:25
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More