Iraq says gas supplies from Iran have been halted

Iraq’s supply of gas from Iran has been halted, the electricity ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the stoppage was due to the shutdown of some generating units and load shedding at others.



The ministry reported that 4,000 to 4,500 megawatts of power has been lost from the electrical system as a result of the halt to Iranian gas supplies.



"The Iranian side sent a telegram informing the Ministry of Electricity of the complete cessation of gas supplies due to unforeseen circumstances," the statement added.





Reuters