Pro-EU party wins Moldova polls with over 50% of the vote

Moldova's pro-EU ruling party has won key parliamentary elections with more than 50 percent of the vote, official results showed on Monday.



With over 99.5 percent of ballots counted, the Party of Action and Solidarity, headed by President Maia Sandu, had garnered 50.03 percent of the vote, compared to 24.26 percent for the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc, according to results published on the election commission's website.



AFP