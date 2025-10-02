Spain summons top Israel envoy after Gaza flotilla intercepted

02-10-2025 | 03:34
Spain summons top Israel envoy after Gaza flotilla intercepted

Spain summoned Israel's top representative in Madrid on Thursday after Israeli forces intercepted a Gaza bound flotilla carrying activists and humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian territory, the foreign minister said.

"Today I summoned the charge d'affaires here in Madrid," Jose Manuel Albares told public broadcaster TVE, saying 65 Spaniards were travelling with the flotilla.

Israel withdrew its ambassador to Madrid last year after Spain recognised a Palestinian state.

AFP
 

