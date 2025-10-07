News
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes Papua New Guinea: GFZ
07-10-2025 | 07:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes Papua New Guinea: GFZ
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to GFZ.
Reuters
