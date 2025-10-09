EU 'concerned' by Chinese rare-earth export controls

09-10-2025
EU &#39;concerned&#39; by Chinese rare-earth export controls
EU 'concerned' by Chinese rare-earth export controls

The European Commission said on Thursday it was "concerned" by China's announcement of new controls on the export of rare-earth technologies and items.

"The commission expects China to act as a reliable partner and to ensure stable, predictable access to critical raw materials," EU trade spokesman Olof Gill told reporters.

