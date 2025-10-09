News
EU chief survives confidence votes in bloc's parliament
World News
09-10-2025 | 06:27
EU chief survives confidence votes in bloc's parliament
EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen survived a twin confidence vote Thursday in the European Parliament -- challenges that posed no serious threat to her leadership but underscored tensions in the assembly.
Neither of the two motions of censure against the European Commission president secured the minimum 361 out of 720 votes -- with 179 lawmakers backing the one brought by the far-right Patriots and 133 endorsing the challenge by The Left.
AFP
World News
chief
survives
confidence
votes
bloc's
parliament
