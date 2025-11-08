Mitri to LBCI: Lebanon has a 'rare opportunity' to build strong Lebanese-Syrian relations

Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri said that while both the Lebanese government and Hezbollah have adhered to the ceasefire, Israel has continued its violations under various pretexts, describing them as operations targeting officials, weapon depots, and other sites. He noted that the number of Israeli breaches has exceeded 5,000.



Speaking to LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, Mitri stressed that Israel “needs no justification to continue its aggressions against Lebanon,” adding that Lebanon has made progress in tightening border control and curbing the smuggling of weapons and drugs, particularly along the Lebanese-Syrian border. “If there were any violations,” he said, “Israel would have submitted them to the ceasefire mechanism monitoring committee.”



Mitri revealed that Lebanon has received indirect messages from Israel expressing a desire for political dialogue. Still, the response was that “any talks should be held within the framework of the existing agreement, not on a political level.”



Western diplomats, he said, have been encouraging negotiations and even suggested including civilians alongside military representatives in the negotiating delegation. However, Speaker Nabih Berri emphasized that there is no need to form a new negotiation body since the mechanism committee already exists.



Referring to the detailed report presented by Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal to the cabinet, Mitri said the document, supported by data and evidence, confirms the army’s full control over the area south of the Litani River—except for the territories occupied by Israel. North of the Litani, the army continues operations to combat weapons and drug smuggling and dismantle terrorist groups and weapons depots, reflecting “clear progress in control and containment.”



Mitri added that the army commander reiterated several times that Israel’s ongoing aggressions are hindering the army’s ability to implement its plan fully.



On international support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, Mitri said the idea of holding a conference to support the army had been discussed earlier, but has recently lost momentum. He called on Lebanon’s allies to “reactivate that support, which remains essential.”



On a regional note, Mitri said Lebanon has a “rare opportunity to build strong Lebanese-Syrian relations with a brotherly nation,” emphasizing the importance of the Egyptian mediation initiative. “Egypt knows Lebanon’s situation well, maintains ongoing dialogue with Israel, and has deep experience in negotiations,” he said, “making its involvement a valuable asset for Lebanon.”