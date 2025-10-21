France's former leader Sarkozy says 'innocent' as heads to jail

21-10-2025 | 03:44
France's former leader Sarkozy says 'innocent' as heads to jail

France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy said he was "innocent" as he was escorted to jail Tuesday over a scheme to acquire Libyan funding for his 2007 presidential run.

"It is not a former president of the republic being jailed this morning, but an innocent man," he said on X. "I have no doubt. The truth will prevail."

