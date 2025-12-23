News
Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in London: Campaign group
World News
23-12-2025 | 06:44
High views
Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in London: Campaign group
British police have arrested Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in London at a pro-Palestinian protest, UK-based campaign group Defend Our Juries said on Tuesday.
Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation. The campaign group said she was arrested under the Terrorism Act at the "Prisoners for Palestine" protest outside the offices of Aspen Insurance in the British capital.
Reuters
Greta Thunberg
Arrested
Pro-Palestinian
Protest
London
Campaign
Group
