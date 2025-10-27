Cameroon presidential rival rejects re-election of Paul Biya as a 'masquerade'

Presidential candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary rejected the re-election of Cameroon's longtime ruler Paul Biya on Monday following the declaration of official results by the Constitutional Council.



"There was no election; it was rather a masquerade. We won unequivocally," Tchiroma told AFP on Monday, after the council said he came second with 35.2 percent of the vote against Biya's 53.7 percent.



He also said two protesters were killed in demonstrations outside his home in the northern city of Garoua. An AFP reporter saw one person shot but could not confirm whether he died.



AFP