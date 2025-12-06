News
Egypt FM urges deployment of stabilisation force in Gaza 'as soon as possible'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-12-2025 | 07:32
Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Saturday urged the rapid deployment of an international ceasefire monitoring force under the second phase of a peace deal for the Gaza Strip.
"As for the International Stabilisation Force, we need to deploy this force as soon as possible on the ground because one party, which is Israel, is every day violating the ceasefire... so we need monitors," the minister said.
He warned that Egypt's Rafah crossing into Gaza "is not going to be a gateway for displacement. It's only for flooding Gaza with humanitarian and medical care."
AFP
