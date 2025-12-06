Egypt FM urges deployment of stabilisation force in Gaza 'as soon as possible'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-12-2025 | 07:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egypt FM urges deployment of stabilisation force in Gaza &#39;as soon as possible&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Egypt FM urges deployment of stabilisation force in Gaza 'as soon as possible'

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Saturday urged the rapid deployment of an international ceasefire monitoring force under the second phase of a peace deal for the Gaza Strip.

"As for the International Stabilisation Force, we need to deploy this force as soon as possible on the ground because one party, which is Israel, is every day violating the ceasefire... so we need monitors," the minister said.

He warned that Egypt's Rafah crossing into Gaza "is not going to be a gateway for displacement. It's only for flooding Gaza with humanitarian and medical care."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

urges

deployment

stabilisation

force

'as

possible'

Qatar PM says Gaza truce incomplete without 'full withdrawal' by Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-18

Saudi Crown Prince says working to normalize relations with Israel 'as soon as possible'

LBCI
World News
2025-10-17

China says agrees to new US trade talks 'as soon as possible'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-02

Turkey set to call for action on Gaza as soon as possible, source says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-10

UAE 'probably' won't join Gaza stabilisation force: senior official

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:56

Qatar PM says Gaza truce incomplete without 'full withdrawal' by Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-04

Israel identifies body of returned hostage, remains of Israeli officer still in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-03

Israel says preparing to receive Gaza hostage remains Wednesday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-03

Egypt denies deal with Israel to allow some Gaza residents to exit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-05

PM Salam says Lebanon needs international support force following end of UNIFIL's mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-04

Israeli airstrikes target Mjadel and Baraachit in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-05

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem criticizes inclusion of civilian in mechanism talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

US lawmakers urge Lebanon’s leaders to disarm Hezbollah, warn of growing risks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

As Lebanon's gridlock continues, Syria accelerates its own financial reset

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Dual-front strategy: Israel intensifies strikes in Lebanon while courting Syria diplomatically

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

CENTCOM: Syria intercepted multiple weapons shipments bound for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

US lawmakers urge Lebanon’s leaders to disarm Hezbollah, warn of growing risks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Diplomatic momentum: UN praises Lebanon's negotiation approach, Lebanon pushes for international guarantees

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

PM Salam meets Syrian President in Doha to discuss bilateral cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

PM Salam meets Qatar’s Emir: Lebanon urges Qatar to sustain its vital role and support international efforts to stabilize the South

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Egyptian FM tells LBCI: Cairo backs Lebanon’s efforts to avert escalation with Israel and restore stability

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More