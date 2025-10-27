China, US reach 'framework consensus' on trade: State media

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday that trade negotiators from the two countries had reached a "framework consensus," Beijing's state media said.



"Through the Kuala Lumpur economic and trade talks, the two sides... reached a framework consensus on reciprocal solutions to current pressing economic and trade issues," Wang told Rubio, according to a readout of their Monday call published by state broadcaster CCTV.



Negotiators have been working to hammer out the details of a deal on tariffs and other trade issues ahead of Thursday's meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.



AFP



