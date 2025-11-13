Belgium court finds jihadist guilty over Yazidi genocide

World News
13-11-2025 | 13:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Belgium court finds jihadist guilty over Yazidi genocide
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Belgium court finds jihadist guilty over Yazidi genocide

A Brussels court on Thursday found a Belgian jihadist, who is presumed killed in a 2016 airstrike, guilty of genocide against the Yazidi minority in Iraq and Syria.

Sammy Djedou, a fighter with the Islamic State group, was reported by the U.S. Defense Department to have been killed in Raqa, Syria.

Belgian authorities never received formal confirmation of his death and opted to prosecute him in absentia, in the country's first trial related to mass crimes against the Yazidis.

AFP

World News

Belgium

Brussels

Court

Jihadist

Yazidi

Iraq

Syria

LBCI Next
Kremlin says Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia 'sooner or later'
Trump slams Democratic 'deflections' on Epstein
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-02

Belgium investigating new drone sightings over military base

LBCI
World News
2025-10-02

Belgium summons Israeli ambassador over Gaza flotilla interception

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-04

Hamas says it finds body of Israeli soldier in Gaza, will be handed over

LBCI
World News
2025-11-12

Palestinian NGO cannot appeal UK court ruling over F-35 parts to Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:25

Boeing union votes to end strike, accept new contract

LBCI
World News
11:16

Turkey says two-state solution is the most realistic option for Cyprus

LBCI
World News
10:34

Police release one Louvre heist suspect under judicial supervision: Prosecutor

LBCI
World News
10:30

Germany agrees to keep military service voluntary

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:34

Paramilitary force pushes east in new escalation of Sudan's war

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'

LBCI
World News
10:34

Police release one Louvre heist suspect under judicial supervision: Prosecutor

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

Lebanon’s Cabinet approves most agenda items, public sector family allowance boosted

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:28

Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

France pledges support for Lebanon’s reforms amid IMF talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More