Belgium court finds jihadist guilty over Yazidi genocide

A Brussels court on Thursday found a Belgian jihadist, who is presumed killed in a 2016 airstrike, guilty of genocide against the Yazidi minority in Iraq and Syria.



Sammy Djedou, a fighter with the Islamic State group, was reported by the U.S. Defense Department to have been killed in Raqa, Syria.



Belgian authorities never received formal confirmation of his death and opted to prosecute him in absentia, in the country's first trial related to mass crimes against the Yazidis.



AFP



