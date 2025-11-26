News
France's Macron to visit China next week: Presidency
World News
26-11-2025 | 11:10
France's Macron to visit China next week: Presidency
French President Emmanuel Macron will make a state visit to China from December 3 to 5, travelling first to Beijing then to the southwestern city of Chengdu, his office said Wednesday.
Macron is to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the visit -- his first to the country since April 2023 -- "in line with his desire to maintain a constant and demanding dialogue with China", the Elysee Palace said, after Xi visited France in May 2024.
AFP
