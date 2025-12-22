News
EU backs Denmark as US escalates efforts on Greenland
World News
22-12-2025 | 11:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU backs Denmark as US escalates efforts on Greenland
The EU on Monday said the 27-nation bloc stands in "full solidarity" with member country Denmark after the United States named an envoy for Greenland, which is Danish territory.
"Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa said on X.
"These principles are essential not only for the European Union, but for nations around the world. We stand in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland," they said.
AFP
