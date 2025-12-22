EU backs Denmark as US escalates efforts on Greenland

World News
22-12-2025 | 11:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU backs Denmark as US escalates efforts on Greenland
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU backs Denmark as US escalates efforts on Greenland

The EU on Monday said the 27-nation bloc stands in "full solidarity" with member country Denmark after the United States named an envoy for Greenland, which is Danish territory.

"Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa said on X.

"These principles are essential not only for the European Union, but for nations around the world. We stand in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland," they said.

AFP

World News

backs

Denmark

escalates

efforts

Greenland

LBCI Next
Trump admin halts US offshore wind projects citing 'national security'
Russia says 'slow progress' in talks with US on Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-30

US sending anti-drone system to Denmark for EU summit

LBCI
World News
2025-10-31

US backs repeal of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, State Department says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-06

Egyptian FM tells LBCI: Cairo backs Lebanon’s efforts to avert escalation with Israel and restore stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-31

German FM visits Lebanese counterpart, backs Lebanon's sovereignty and disarmament efforts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:36

Trump admin halts US offshore wind projects citing 'national security'

LBCI
World News
09:15

Russia says 'slow progress' in talks with US on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
09:02

Nigeria says 'diplomatic spat' with US 'resolved'

LBCI
World News
02:43

Russian general killed in car bomb in Moscow: Investigators

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-23

Lebanese army imposes security cordon in Haret Hreik

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-20

Israeli military signals readiness for broader Lebanon operation pending political decision—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

Lebanese MPs call on Parliament to include expatriate voting bill on next session’s agenda, stressing urgency and constitutional rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Israel strikes vehicle in Qnaitra in Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Italy signals willingness to keep forces in South Lebanon after UNIFIL withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:06

Sources to LBCI: Aoun hails financial gap law as cornerstone of economic reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

LBCI sources: Cabinet discussions continue as government supports financial gap bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Banks Association lawyer Akram Azoury: Banking gap law has merits but faces major flaws

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Lebanon's state media says three killed in Israeli strike on vehicle near Sidon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:19

High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More