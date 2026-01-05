Switzerland to freeze any Maduro assets 'with immediate effect'

World News
05-01-2026 | 06:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Switzerland to freeze any Maduro assets &#39;with immediate effect&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Switzerland to freeze any Maduro assets 'with immediate effect'

The Swiss government said Monday it had decided to freeze any assets held in Switzerland by deposed Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro or his associates "with immediate effect."

"In doing so, the Federal Council (government) aims to prevent an outflow of assets," it said in a statement, stressing that "should future legal proceedings reveal that the funds were illicitly acquired, Switzerland will endeavour to ensure that they benefit the Venezuelan people."

AFP

World News

Swiss

Switzerland

Venezuela

Nicolas Maduro

LBCI Next
400 tourists stuck on island as flights halted over Yemen fighting
Ten people convicted for online harassment of France's first lady, Brigitte Macron
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-22

Zelenskiy says Trump's call to freeze current frontlines is 'good compromise'

LBCI
World News
2025-12-17

Merz says EU must use Russian frozen assets to raise 'pressure on Putin'

LBCI
World News
2025-12-01

Trump confirms phone call with Venezuela's Maduro amid tensions

LBCI
World News
2026-01-03

Trump offered Venezuela's Maduro 'multiple off ramps:' Vance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:11

400 tourists stuck on island as flights halted over Yemen fighting

LBCI
World News
05:28

Ten people convicted for online harassment of France's first lady, Brigitte Macron

LBCI
World News
03:32

'That's enough now!' Greenland PM says after latest Trump threat

LBCI
World News
03:07

Trump says Cuba 'ready to fall'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:31

Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-12

Speaker Berri says Lebanon insists on Israeli compliance before resuming negotiations

LBCI
World News
06:47

Switzerland to freeze any Maduro assets 'with immediate effect'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-03

Maduro out: heavy crude, high stakes—why Venezuela remains vital to the US amid the China rivalry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Israeli army says it targeted two Hezbollah members in south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:04

Axios: Syria and Israel to hold talks in Paris under US mediation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Oil-rich, cash-poor: Inside Venezuela's resource paradox

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Lebanon’s security in focus as President Aoun meets defense minister

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:31

Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis

LBCI
World News
07:11

400 tourists stuck on island as flights halted over Yemen fighting

LBCI
World News
11:35

Large part of Maduro's security team killed in US action-Venezuela: Defense minister

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More