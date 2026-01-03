US State Dept deputy chief declares 'new dawn' for Venezuela

03-01-2026 | 05:22
US State Dept deputy chief declares &#39;new dawn&#39; for Venezuela
US State Dept deputy chief declares 'new dawn' for Venezuela

A top U.S. diplomat said Saturday that Venezuela was experiencing a "new dawn" after President Donald Trump said U.S. forces seized leftist leader Nicolas Maduro.

"A new dawn for Venezuela! The tyrant is gone. He will now -- finally -- face justice for his crimes," Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau wrote on X.

AFP

World News

United States

Venezuela

Donald Trump

Nicolas Maduro

Colombian president says troops deployed to Venezuela border after US attacks
Trump says Venezuela's Maduro captured after strikes
