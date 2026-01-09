Qatar says no staff harmed in strikes that damaged Ukraine embassy

09-01-2026 | 08:37
Qatar says no staff harmed in strikes that damaged Ukraine embassy
Qatar says no staff harmed in strikes that damaged Ukraine embassy

Qatar said on Friday that its embassy in the Ukrainian capital was damaged during Russian strikes the night before but that its staff were unharmed.

"The State of Qatar expresses its deep regret over the damage sustained by its embassy building in Ukraine as a result of the strikes on the capital, Kyiv, last night. It also confirms that none of its diplomats or embassy staff were harmed," the foreign ministry said in a statement shared on X.


