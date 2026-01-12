Pope receives Venezuela opposition's Machado: Vatican

World News
12-01-2026 | 06:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope receives Venezuela opposition&#39;s Machado: Vatican
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pope receives Venezuela opposition's Machado: Vatican

Pope Leo received Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado at the Vatican on Monday, the Holy See said.

There were no details about the audience, with the Vatican publishing Machado's name in a list of people received by the U.S. pope Monday morning.

AFP

World News

receives

Venezuela

opposition's

Machado:

Vatican

LBCI Next
Trump says he will talk to Musk about restoring internet in Iran
China says opposes foreign 'interference' in Iran, calls for 'peace'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-03

Venezuela's 'hour of freedom' has arrived: Opposition leader Machado

LBCI
World News
2025-12-10

'Of course I'm going back' to Venezuela, opposition leader Machado tells BBC

LBCI
World News
13:54

Trump to meet Venezuela opposition leader Machado on Thursday: US official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Around 150,000 people at Pope's Beirut mass: Vatican

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:54

Trump to meet Venezuela opposition leader Machado on Thursday: US official

LBCI
World News
12:42

Macron condemns 'state violence' against Iranian protesters

LBCI
World News
10:43

Opposition leader urges pope to intercede over Venezuelan political prisoners

LBCI
World News
10:29

EU parliament bans Iranian diplomats, representatives from premises

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-10

From promise to action: EU disburses €55 million to support Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-21

President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-07

Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

France, Saudi Arabia, US step up talks on Lebanon as army support conference nears

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Military readiness: Israel raises alert as it closely watches developments in Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined

LBCI
Middle East News
03:30

Iran 'not seeking war but fully prepared for war': FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

FM Rajji says Hezbollah's weapons are a 'burden on Lebanon and Shiite community'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Egyptian ambassador Alaa Moussa: Support for reforms, army role, and timely elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

PM Salam meets Quintet ambassadors, reiterates commitment to reforms and weapons control plan

LBCI
Middle East News
07:52

Iran fighting 'war against terrorists', parliament speaker tells Tehran rally

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More