Zelensky says Ukrainian drone experts 'on site' in Mideast next week

World News
08-03-2026 | 09:20
High views
Zelensky says Ukrainian drone experts 'on site' in Mideast next week
0min
Zelensky says Ukrainian drone experts 'on site' in Mideast next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Kyiv's drone experts will be "on site" in the Mideast "next week", as he seeks U.S. air defense missiles in exchange for drone expertise.

"I think that next week, when the experts are on site, they will look at the situation and help," Zelensky told a press conference, when asked how the Ukrainians would be able to help the United States and the Gulf states to repel Iranian drones.

AFP

