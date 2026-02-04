ICE agents have no operational police role in Olympics: Italy

Agents from the divisive U.S. immigration enforcement agency ICE will have no operational role in the Winter Olympics, Italy's interior minister said Wednesday, two days before the Milan-Cortina Games open.



ICE's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) -- which is separate from the department carrying out the U.S. immigration crackdown -- will operate within U.S. diplomatic missions only and "are not operational agents" and "have no executive function," Matteo Piantedosi told parliament.



He said the outrage over their presence, which included the Milan mayor warning they were not welcome in the city during the February 6-22 Games, was "completely unfounded."



AFP



