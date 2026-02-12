Kremlin memo outlines potential US–Russia economic pact under Trump, Bloomberg News reports

World News
12-02-2026 | 10:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin memo outlines potential US–Russia economic pact under Trump, Bloomberg News reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin memo outlines potential US–Russia economic pact under Trump, Bloomberg News reports

Russia has outlined potential areas for economic cooperation with the Trump administration, including a possible return to using the U.S. dollar in bilateral dealings, Bloomberg News reported, citing an internal Kremlin memo.

The senior-level document, dated this year, sets out seven areas where Russian and U.S. economic objectives align after any Ukraine war settlement, the report said.

These include cooperation on promoting fossil fuels over renewable energy, as well as collaborative ventures in natural gas, offshore petroleum and strategic minerals that could benefit American firms, it said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The United States had been drawing up plans for potential sanctions relief for Russia as President Donald Trump sought to restore ties with Moscow and end the Ukraine war.

But in January, a U.S. official said Trump would allow a bipartisan sanctions bill targeting countries doing business with Russia to move forward in Congress.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Economic

Cooperation

Trump Administration

Kremlin

LBCI Next
Netanyahu says Trump creating conditions that may lead to 'good deal' with Iran
Three dead, four missing as migrant boat sinks in Aegean: Turkey coastguard
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-04

Kremlin vows to act 'responsibly' after nuclear pact with US expires

LBCI
World News
2026-01-14

US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports

LBCI
World News
2025-12-28

US, Russia agree that ceasefire 'would only prolong' conflict: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
2025-12-21

Kremlin denies three-way US-Ukraine-Russia talks in preparation: Russian agencies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Netanyahu fails to sway Trump as Israel conducts major drills amid US‑Iran uncertainty

LBCI
World News
12:31

Safety body urges EU airlines to avoid Iran airspace until March 31

LBCI
World News
12:20

Netanyahu says Trump creating conditions that may lead to 'good deal' with Iran

LBCI
World News
08:35

Three dead, four missing as migrant boat sinks in Aegean: Turkey coastguard

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-16

Bondi gunmen were inspired by Islamic State, had traveled to the Philippines: Australia police

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-05

Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-11

US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-12-24

France's Macron says he discussed Ukraine with NATO head Rutte

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

PM Salam departs to Munich via main terminal, skips VIP lounge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Beirut port disaster remains unsolved five years after deadly blast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Netanyahu fails to sway Trump as Israel conducts major drills amid US‑Iran uncertainty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Trapped between aid and reality: Tripoli residents flee collapsing homes, face unaffordable rents

LBCI
Middle East News
05:53

Syria defence ministry says army has taken control of Al-Tanf base after US pullout

LBCI
World News
06:33

India clears proposal to buy French Rafale jets: Defence ministry

LBCI
World News
07:08

North Korea's Kim positioning daughter as successor, Seoul spy agency briefing says

LBCI
World News
06:19

Sweden to send fighter jets to patrol around Greenland as part of NATO's Arctic Sentry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More