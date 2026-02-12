News
Kremlin memo outlines potential US–Russia economic pact under Trump, Bloomberg News reports
Russia has outlined potential areas for economic cooperation with the Trump administration, including a possible return to using the U.S. dollar in bilateral dealings, Bloomberg News reported, citing an internal Kremlin memo.
The senior-level document, dated this year, sets out seven areas where Russian and U.S. economic objectives align after any Ukraine war settlement, the report said.
These include cooperation on promoting fossil fuels over renewable energy, as well as collaborative ventures in natural gas, offshore petroleum and strategic minerals that could benefit American firms, it said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
The United States had been drawing up plans for potential sanctions relief for Russia as President Donald Trump sought to restore ties with Moscow and end the Ukraine war.
But in January, a U.S. official said Trump would allow a bipartisan sanctions bill targeting countries doing business with Russia to move forward in Congress.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Economic
Cooperation
Trump Administration
Kremlin
