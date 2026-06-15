Macron says 'nothing justifies' Russian attack on historic Ukraine cathedral

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday denounced Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine, which killed at least eleven people and set a historic Kyiv cathedral on fire.



"The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, one of the most important sites of Ukrainian Orthodoxy and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was hit last night during a major Russian missile and drone strike," Macron said on X. "Nothing justifies this attack on our universal heritage."





AFP