Macron says 'nothing justifies' Russian attack on historic Ukraine cathedral

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15-06-2026 | 03:49
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Macron says &#39;nothing justifies&#39; Russian attack on historic Ukraine cathedral
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Macron says 'nothing justifies' Russian attack on historic Ukraine cathedral

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday denounced Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine, which killed at least eleven people and set a historic Kyiv cathedral on fire.

"The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, one of the most important sites of Ukrainian Orthodoxy and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was hit last night during a major Russian missile and drone strike," Macron said on X. "Nothing justifies this attack on our universal heritage."


AFP
 

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