Afghanistan says airstrikes launched on Pakistan; Islamabad says drones shot down

Afghanistan's Taliban said they launched airstrikes into Pakistani territory, while Islamabad said its forces had intercepted and shot down four rudimentary drones in the southern resource-rich province of Balochistan.



Tuesday's exchanges were the latest in a series of clashes between the South Asian neighbors.



Afghanistan's defense ministry said its forces launched airstrikes on what it said was an ISIS center in the town of Saranan in Pakistan's border province of ⁠Balochistan, as well as elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.





Reuters