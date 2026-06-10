Macron to chair video call involving G7 and China over trade imbalances

French President Emmanuel Macron will chair a ‌video conference on Thursday involving G7 countries and China over how to address ⁠global trade imbalances, the Elysee said on Wednesday.

"This conference shows a new willingness on the part of China, the United ‌States ⁠and Europe over taking part in coordinated economic steps," the president's ⁠office said.



The video conference will also involve the ⁠IMF and other partners, the Elysee ⁠said.



Reuters