Macron to chair video call involving G7 and China over trade imbalances

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10-06-2026 | 04:02
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Macron to chair video call involving G7 and China over trade imbalances
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Macron to chair video call involving G7 and China over trade imbalances

French President Emmanuel Macron will chair a ‌video conference on Thursday involving G7 countries and China over how to address ⁠global trade imbalances, the Elysee said on Wednesday.
"This conference shows a new willingness on the part of China, the United ‌States ⁠and Europe over taking part in coordinated economic steps," the president's ⁠office said.

The video conference will also involve the ⁠IMF and other partners, the Elysee ⁠said.

Reuters

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Macron

G7

China

Trade

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