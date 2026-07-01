Expected next UK PM Burnham faces defense funding gap

Andy Burnham will have to find an additional £4.7 billion ($6.2 billion) to close a defense funding gap, either through deeper spending cuts or higher taxes, if, as expected, he becomes British prime minister later this month.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday announced a long-delayed defense plan aimed at making Britain's depleted armed forces war-ready amid rising security threats and warnings that Russia could attack a NATO member as soon as 2030.





Reuters