Gold steady as investors await details of US-Iran peace deal

Gold prices were largely steady on Tuesday after rising to a ‌more than one-week high in the previous session, as investors awaited further details on the U.S.-Iran peace deal.



Spot gold was up 0.2% at $4,315.87 per ounce, as of 0231 GMT, after rising as much as 3.6% on Monday to hit its highest level since June 5.



U.S. gold futures for August delivery were down 0.3% at $4,337.10.



"We have had a good run in gold prices ever since late Thursday on the Iran news. I think this euphoria rally might last for another few days culminating in Friday's signing ceremony," said Edward Meir, an analyst at Marex.



Reuters