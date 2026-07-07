Sudan drone strikes on vehicles kill 15 civilians: Rights group

World News
07-07-2026 | 10:49
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Sudan drone strikes on vehicles kill 15 civilians: Rights group
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Sudan drone strikes on vehicles kill 15 civilians: Rights group

Drone strikes on vehicles in Sudan's North Kordofan state killed 15 civilians, including five women, in two areas controlled by the paramilitary forces, a rights group said on Tuesday.

The Emergency Lawyers, which has documented abuses throughout the three-year conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, said one vehicle was carrying wedding guests while another was transporting water. The group did not specify who was behind the attacks.

AFP

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