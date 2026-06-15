EU adds individuals and entities on Russian sanctions list

The European Union approved on Monday a series of new ‌restrictive measures against individuals and entities that support the Russian war effort.



The EU added a total of 34 individuals and 47 entities related to Russia's military and industrial complex, the shadow fleet of oil and gas tankers as well as others that are related ‌to Russia's political interference activities, the EU council said on Monday.



The new restrictions were approved, while a 21st package of wider sanctions is being discussed by EU member states' ministers, EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas said in a statement.







Reuters