News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wa Achrakat Al Chamess
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK's likely next leader Burnham says won't name his ministers until end of selection process
World News
29-06-2026 | 07:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK's likely next leader Burnham says won't name his ministers until end of selection process
Andy Burnham, the Labour lawmaker expected to replace Keir Starmer as British prime minister, said he will not announce who would fill senior government roles such as finance minister until the end of the leadership selection process.
Burnham was making his first speech in Manchester on Monday since he returned to Westminster after winning a parliamentary seat. He is currently the only declared candidate to take over from Starmer and could be made PM within weeks.
Reuters
World News
UK
Leader
Andy Burnham
Ministers
Selection
Process
Next
Strong aftershock felt in Caracas, days after devastating quakes
At least 130 mn people in Europe face temperatures above 35C Monday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-04-14
Israel says Italy halting defense deal 'won't affect its security'
World News
2026-04-14
Israel says Italy halting defense deal 'won't affect its security'
0
Middle East News
2026-05-25
Iran officials visit Qatar as part of 'diplomatic process' to end war
Middle East News
2026-05-25
Iran officials visit Qatar as part of 'diplomatic process' to end war
0
Middle East News
2026-05-24
UK's Starmer 'welcomes the progress' towards deal to end US-Iran war
Middle East News
2026-05-24
UK's Starmer 'welcomes the progress' towards deal to end US-Iran war
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-14
Lebanon president hopes Israel talks 'beginning of the end' of country's suffering
Lebanon News
2026-04-14
Lebanon president hopes Israel talks 'beginning of the end' of country's suffering
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:38
US Supreme Court blocks Trump's firing of Fed governor in blow to White House
World News
10:38
US Supreme Court blocks Trump's firing of Fed governor in blow to White House
0
World News
08:58
Rig explosion in Venezuela leaves at least 8 workers injured: source Reuters
World News
08:58
Rig explosion in Venezuela leaves at least 8 workers injured: source Reuters
0
World News
08:13
Five people dead in shooting in northern Germany: Police
World News
08:13
Five people dead in shooting in northern Germany: Police
0
World News
07:59
Trump says Iran requested meeting to be held in Doha Tuesday
World News
07:59
Trump says Iran requested meeting to be held in Doha Tuesday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-04-06
Situation 'under control', damage being assessed after Iran petrochemical site hit: Company
Middle East News
2026-04-06
Situation 'under control', damage being assessed after Iran petrochemical site hit: Company
0
World News
10:38
US Supreme Court blocks Trump's firing of Fed governor in blow to White House
World News
10:38
US Supreme Court blocks Trump's firing of Fed governor in blow to White House
0
World News
2026-06-24
Brent crude under $75 for first time since start of Mideast war
World News
2026-06-24
Brent crude under $75 for first time since start of Mideast war
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel’s Netanyahu outlines pilot withdrawal plan in south Lebanon amid disputed map: details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel’s Netanyahu outlines pilot withdrawal plan in south Lebanon amid disputed map: details
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon enables biometric passport fingerprinting outside the country for the first time
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon enables biometric passport fingerprinting outside the country for the first time
3
Lebanon News
02:17
Israel destroys Hezbollah underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:17
Israel destroys Hezbollah underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli army prepares for pilot zone adjustments but keeps southern deployment
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli army prepares for pilot zone adjustments but keeps southern deployment
5
Lebanon News
02:21
Hezbollah says reserves right to 'defend its homeland'
Lebanon News
02:21
Hezbollah says reserves right to 'defend its homeland'
6
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
7
Middle East News
13:39
Qatar says citizen killed from shrapnel due to 'military operations'
Middle East News
13:39
Qatar says citizen killed from shrapnel due to 'military operations'
8
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese Army commander, US CENTCOM chief discuss security annex to framework agreement
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese Army commander, US CENTCOM chief discuss security annex to framework agreement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More