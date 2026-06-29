Andy Burnham, the Labour lawmaker expected to replace Keir Starmer as British prime minister, said he will not announce who would fill ⁠senior government roles such as finance minister until the end of the leadership selection process.



Burnham was making his first speech in Manchester on Monday ⁠since he returned to Westminster after winning a parliamentary seat. He is ⁠currently the only declared candidate to take over from ⁠Starmer and could be made PM within ⁠weeks.







Reuters